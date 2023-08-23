DRAP sets prices for 25 newly introduced medicines

ISLAMABAD: The Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) on Wednesday fixed the prices for 25 newly introduced medicines across the country, ARY News reported.

DRAP taken a significant step in healthcare affordability by issuing a notification that sets fixed prices for 25 medicines including injections, pills, inhalers, and syrups.

The notification details the pricing regulations for an array of drugs, covering new salts, formulations, and strength variants.

Among the medicines addressed are those vital for treating lung and breast cancer, as well as anti-allergic pills and solutions.

Additionally, the pricing for essential healthcare items such as antibiotic solutions, inhalers, pain relievers, and injections has also been determined.

Furthermore, the notification extends to medications such as diabetic pills, injections for Leukemia and Joint Disease, pills to combat malaria, hepatitis B injections, and deworming injections.

The prices have also been established for blood pressure pills and vascular dilators.