Dravid gets offer from KKR as Gautam Gambhir made India’s coach

Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) has reportedly approached Rahul Dravid for team mentor position previously held by Gautam Gambhir.

Gambhir was appointed Indian team’s new head coach on Tuesday after Dravid decided to step down from the position following India’s T20 World Cup 2024 triumph.

“It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close,” BCCI Secretary Jay Shah wrote in a post on X.

The former left-handed batter was credited for KKR’s title win in the IPL 2024 after the franchise appointed him team mentor for the 2024 season. He was also the captain of the side when they won two titles.

Following Gautam Gambhir’s departure, Kolkata Knight Riders has reportedly offered a huge amount to Rahul Dravid to fill the vacant spot for the 2025 season, an Indian media outlet reported.

Apart from KKR, several other IPL franchises are also looking to hire Dravid as a coach or mentor for the upcoming season.

However, Indian media outlets reported that KKR is willing to offer more than INR120 million per annum he earned as Indian team’s head coach.

It is pertinent to mention that Rahul Dravid has mentored Rajasthan Royals between 2014 and 2015. Later, he was appointed as the head coach for the India U-19 and A team.

He was credited for helping India U-19 reach the 2016 final and a title win in 2018.

Following the T20 World Cup 2024, Dravid was asked about his future after his stint as the coach of the Indian cricket team.

He came up with a hilarious answer, saying that he will be jobless and would love to work if given an opportunity.

“I will be. Next week, life will be the same for me. I will be unemployed, that will be the only difference. I am unemployed next week. Any offers?” he quipped.