Gautam Gambhir appointed India’s new head coach

Former Indian opening batter Gautam Gambhir has been appointed the head coach of Indian cricket team following the end of Rahul Dravid’s tenure.

Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah confirmed on Wednesday that Gambhir will be replacing Rahul Dravid who bid farewell to the post after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup 2024.

“It is with immense pleasure that I welcome Mr @GautamGambhir as the new Head Coach of the Indian Cricket Team. Modern-day cricket has evolved rapidly, and Gautam has witnessed this changing landscape up close,” Shah wrote in a post on X.

“I am confident that Gautam is the ideal person to steer Indian Cricket forward. His clear vision for #TeamIndia, coupled with his vast experience, positions him perfectly to take on this exciting and most sought-after coaching role. The BCCI fully supports him as he embarks on this new journey,” he said.

It is pertinent to mention here that VVS Laxman is currently coaching the Indian team playing in Zimbabwe.

The BCCI secretary had said that India will play the upcoming white-ball series in Sri Lanka under a new head coach.

Read more: Did Shah Rukh Khan offer blank cheque to Gautam Gambhir to manage KKR?

Jay Shah had earlier also posted a message for Rahul Dravid who bowed out after guiding India to the T20 World Cup 2024 win in his final assignment.

“I express my sincere thanks and gratitude to Mr Rahul Dravid whose highly successful tenure as the Head Coach draws to a close. Under his guidance, #TeamIndia emerged as a dominant force across formats, including being crowned ICC Men’s T20 World Cup champions!” Shah said.

Gautam Gambhir became a strong contender for the post of Indian team’s head coach after helping Kolkata Knight Riders win the IPL 2024 as the franchise’s mentor.

The former left-handed batter had also led KKR to an IPL title in 2014 as a player.

Prior to his stint at the KKR, he managed to guide LSG to back-to-back playoffs during his two-year stint with the franchise.