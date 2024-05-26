Did Shah Rukh Khan offer blank cheque to Gautam Gambhir to manage KKR?

Kolkata Knight Riders co-owner Shah Rukh Khan reportedly offered team mentor Gautam Gambhir a ‘blank cheque’ to remain with KKR for the next 10 years.

According to a report by an Indian media outlet, Khan, who is the co-owner of the franchise made the offer to the former Indian cricketer when he was at Lucknow Super Giants for 2022 and 2023.

Gambhir, joined the KKR in 2024 where the side made it to the final.

The development came amid reports that Gautam Gambhir had shown interest in applying for the position of India’s head coach ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

However, he will have to convince Shah Rukh Khan as the actor wants the former cricketer at KKR.

Meanwhile, reports said that Gambhir wants assurance that he will be given the job of Indian coach if he fills out the application.

However, he will not apply if he is being looked at as one of the candidates, they added.

It is pertinent to mention that the deadline to apply for the post of head coach of India is May 27.

Gautam Gambhir led KKR to an IPL title in 2014 and would want his team to win their third trophy as he mentors them.

Prior to his stint at the KKR, he managed to guide LSG to back-to-back playoffs during his two-year stint with the franchise.

Reports had earlier said that several foreign cricketers including Ricky Ponting, Justin Langer, and Stephen Fleming rejected the offers to coach Indian team ahead of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Reacting to such reports, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said that they had not extended any offer to any of the abovementioned cricketers.

“Neither I nor the BCCI have approached any former Australian cricketer with a coaching offer,” Shah said in a statement. “The reports circulating in certain media sections are completely incorrect.”