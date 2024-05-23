Shah Rukh Khan discharged from hospital

Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan was discharged on Thursday from a hospital in India’s Ahmedabad a day after he was admitted due to a heat stroke.

The Don actor is set to leave for Mumbai from the Ahmedabad airport by a charter plane, an Indian media outlet reported.

Shah Rukh Khan, a co-owner of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), was admitted to KD Hospital on May 22 after he suffered a heat stroke due to dehydration during the play-off match between KKR and SRH.

Following the incident, his wife Gauri Khan, and KKR co-owners Jay Mehta and Juhi Chawla arrived at the hospital to check on him.

Earlier today, Juhi Chawla gave an update on Khan’s health, saying that he will be back in the stadium on Sunday.

“Shah Rukh was not feeling too well last night but he is being attended to and was feeling much better this evening. God willing, he will soon be up, and in the stands on the weekend, cheering the team, as we play the finals,” she added.

Later, the actor’s manager Pooja Dadlani took to her Instagram, writing: “To all of Mr Khan’s fans and well wishers – he is doing well. Thank you for your love, prayers and concern.”

Days earlier, Khan shared a major update regarding the filming schedule of his next film ‘King’.

Giving back-to-back three blockbusters, ‘Pathaan’, ‘Jawan’ and ‘Dunki’ in his comeback year 2023, superstar Shahrukh Khan is currently taking a break from films and shoots, spending all his time in supporting his KKR boys in the ongoing IPL matches.

Khan hinted, “Fortunately, meri shooting ab August main hain, ya July… we plan in June, to June se shuru hojayegi (I’ll shoot my next around August or July, we’ll start planning in June).”