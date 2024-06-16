Salman Khan firing case: Man arrested for threatening to kill the actor

A man was arrested from India’s Rajasthan for allegedly threatening to kill Bollywood star Salman Khan in a video uploaded to YouTube.

Mumbai police said that the suspect, identified as 25-year-old Banwarilal Laturlal Gujar, uploaded a video to his YouTube channel saying, “Lawrence Bishnoi, Goldy Brar and other gang members are with me and I am going to kill Salman Khan as he did not apologise yet.”

According to an official, a police team was sent to Rajasthan soon after Gujar recorded the video on a highway in the state and uploaded it to Youtube.

The accused has been detained and a case has been registered at a cyber police station in Mumbai, the official said.

“We are verifying if Gujar has any prior criminal background. He has been arrested under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Mumbai police initiated an investigation after two motorbike-borne men fired shots outside Bollywood star Salman Khan’s residence in Bandra in April.

As many as six people were arrested in the case, out of which one allegedly died by suicide in police custody in May.

Later, five more were arrested including a suspected member of the Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar gangs in connection with a separate plot to target Salman Khan.

Days earlier, Mumbai police’s crime branch recorded the statement of the Tiger 3 star, related to the shooting incident outside his residence, in the Galaxy apartment of Bandra, Mumbai.

Reportedly, the officials also recorded the statement of his younger brother, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, earlier this month.

For the unversed, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.

Hours after the shocking event, Bishnoi’s brother Anmol also claimed responsibility for the firing incident in a social media post.

Reportedly, he received the weapons, used in the attack, in Panvel, in March, after which he provided the shooters with information about Khan and motivated them to carry out the attack on the Bollywood star.