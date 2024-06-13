Salman Khan recorded statement in house firing case

The crime branch of Mumbai police recorded the statement of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan in the April firing case outside his house in Bandra.

As reported by Indian news agencies, Mumbai Police’s crime branch recorded the statement of the ‘Tiger 3’ star, related to the shooting incident outside his residence, in the Galaxy apartment of Bandra, Mumbai.

Reportedly, the officials also recorded the statement of his younger brother, actor-producer Arbaaz Khan, earlier this month.

Firing at Salman Khan’s house

For the unversed, the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested at least six accused of the gang, for their involvement in the Bandra firing case, and invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against all involved in the firing incident.

For the unversed, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.

Hours after the shocking event, Bishnoi’s brother Anmol also claimed responsibility for the firing incident in a social media post. Reportedly, he received the weapons, used in the attack, in Panvel, in March, after which he provided the shooters with information about Khan and motivated them to carry out the attack on the Bollywood star.

The shooters were reportedly paid INR3 lacs for the planned attack.

