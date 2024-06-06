Gangsters plan to use minors to kill Salman Khan: Mumbai police

Notorious gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar reportedly plan to kill Bollywood superstar, Salman Khan, using minors to execute their mission.

As reported by Indian news agencies, notorious Indian gangs of Lawrence Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, have planned to employ minors under the age of 18, to kill Salman Khan, says Mumbai police, days after unveiling yet another attempted attack on Bollywood star, at his Panvel farmhouse.

The Navi Mumbai Police, who have been actively investigating the matter, unveiled a video call conversation between Ajay Kashyap, a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member, and another accused Dogar, purportedly from Pakistan, in the latest development. The officials have learnt from the conversation that sharpshooters of Anmol Bishnoi and Rohit Godara, who have been trained to use modern weapons, are stationed across Mumbai, Thane, Navi Mumbai, Pune, Raigad, and Gujarat, under the orders of Brar, who also instructed them to use minors under the age of 18, to carry out an attack on Khan.

The officials also mentioned that at least 60 to 70 members of the gangs are deployed to keep a close check on the ‘Tiger 3’ star, whereas, a man named John has been tasked to provide a vehicle for the operation.

As the latest plot to kill Khan is unveiled, a case has been registered against 17 identified accused, including Lawrence Bishnoi, his brother Anmol, gang member Sampat Nehra, Goldie Brar, Ajay Kashyap alias Dhananjay Tapesing, Sukha Shooter, Sandeep Bishnoi alias Gaurav Bhatia, Wasim China, Dogar, and others at Panvel Town police station.

In the video call, between Bishnoi’s gang member and a purported Pakistan-based man, they discussed acquiring weapons like AK-47s, M-16s, AK 92, and Zigana for the attack on Khan and also the plot, as per the conducted reconnaissance on the actor’s travel route, at various locations, including railway stations, rickshaw stands, and Panvel bus stand.

Although Khan uses his bulletproof vehicle to travel, sources also told the officials that the jailed gangster and his associates have planned to kill the actor near his farmhouse, by stopping his car and shooting him with AK-47 rifles.

Firing at Salman Khan’s house

Earlier, the two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside Khan’s residence in Galaxy apartment of Bandra on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

The crime branch of Mumbai Police arrested at least six accused of the gang, for their involvement in the Bandra firing case.

For the unversed, Bishnoi had openly admitted to plans of eliminating Khan for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998.

