Honey Singh confirms attending ‘best friend’ Sonakshi’s wedding with Zaheer

Indian singer-rapper Yo Yo Honey Singh confirmed the wedding of ‘best friend’ Sonakshi Sinha with longtime beau Zaheer Iqbal and affirmed that he will make sure to attend.

Taking to his Instagram stories, in the early hours of Saturday, Honey Singh penned a sweet note for his close friend and co-star Sonakshi Sinha, ahead of her impending wedding to Zaheer Iqbal.

Expressing his gratitude towards Sinha, for her constant support throughout, Singh affirmed, “Tho i gonna b in London shooting Glory’s first song but i will make sure i will attend my best friend Sonakshi’s wedding. As she has been a big support in my career n helped me so many times in life.”

“Best wishes to the power couple Sona n Zaheer,” he added. For the unversed, it was first reported by several media outlets earlier this week that lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been in a relationship for over 7 years at this point, are all set to take the plunge.

Reports also suggested that the wedding party is at Bastian restaurant in Mumbai, on June 23, whereas, another private affair is planned for a day before, at the family home of the actor in Juhu.

On Thursday, an audio invite of the couple was also leaked on the social platform Reddit, where they confirmed their years-long relationship and impending wedding party.

