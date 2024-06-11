Shatrughan Sinha breaks silence on daughter Sonakshi’s wedding

Veteran actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha breaks the silence on the rumoured wedding of daughter Sonakshi with co-star Zaheer Iqbal.

With rumours being rife of Bollywood diva Sonakshi Sinha, being all set to tie the knot with beau Zaheer Iqbal on June 23, in Mumbai, her father, actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha has finally addressed the buzz.

Speaking to an Indian publication in Delhi, the veteran said, “I haven’t spoken to anyone about my daughter’s plans. So your question is, is she getting married? The answer is that she hasn’t told me anything about it. Main bhi utna hi jaanta ho jitna main media maine padha hai (l only know what I’ve read in the news).”

“If and when she takes me into confidence, my wife and I will give the couple my blessings. We wish her all happiness always,” he added.

The ‘Rakta Charitra’ actor continued, “We trust our daughter’s judgement completely. She would never make an extra-constitutional or illegal decision. As a consenting adult, she has the right to make her own decisions. Having said that, I would like to say that whenever my daughter gets married, I would like to be dancing right in front of the baaraat.”

“I am being asked by people close to me why I am not aware of this [the supposed wedding], and the media is aware of it. All I can say is, aaj kal ke bachche consent nahin lete maa-baap ke, sirf inform karte hain (kids these days don’t ask for parents’ consent, rather inform them). We are waiting to be informed,” he concluded.

For the unversed, it was reported by several media outlets earlier this week that lovebirds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who have been in a relationship for quite some time now, are all set to take the plunge.

As per the widely circulated wedding invite, designed as a magazine cover, the couple will exchange vows on the aforementioned date, at Bastian restaurant in Mumbai, with close family and friends in attendance.

