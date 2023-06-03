Zaheer Iqbal fuels relationship rumours with Sonakshi Sinha

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha and rumoured beau Zaheer Iqbal fuelled dating speculations with the latter’s birthday wish for her.

As ‘Dabangg’ debutante turned 36 yesterday, June 2, her rumoured boyfriend penned a loving birthday note for ladylove along with some mushy pictures of the two on the photo and video sharing social application.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor posted a series of their clicks from different occasions on the feed. “Kuch toh log kahenge, logo ka kaam hai kehna (people will always have something to say) neways…. You can always lean on me. You are the best. Keep “roaring” and soaring always. May u see more of the world than anyone ever has. May u always live the mermaid life. Always be happy. I love you,” he wrote along the seven-picture gallery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

Iqbal concluded his post with the hashtag ‘perfect’.

The post received love from fans and friends alike, while many also joined Iqbal to drop heartwarming wishes for Sinha. The birthday girl also showed up with a series of emojis in the comments.

It is pertinent to mention that the duo is reportedly dating for years but never confirmed their relationship in the media.

They starred together in the Bollywood debut of Zaheer Iqbal, ‘Double XL’ last year and also collaborated on the music video of the Punjabi song ‘Blockbuster’.