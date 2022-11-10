Sonakshi Sinha opens up on being ‘rebellious’ about weight loss

Bollywood actor Sonakshi Sinha spoke about her years-long struggle and being ‘rebellious’ in her weight loss journey.

The ‘Dabangg’ debutante who has very recently starred in ‘Double XL’ – a film which follows the story of ‘two plus-sized women navigating beauty standards of the society’ – spoke about her real-life struggles with the same.

Sinha got honest with her responses in a conversation with an Indian media portal where she revealed that she is being body-shamed ever since childhood and that it often starts at home.

“This conditioning happens when you are a child. I remember my mother telling me constantly to lose weight,” the actor told the outlet.

She went on to explain, “And when somebody was constantly saying that to you, the rebellious kid in me would always do the opposite.”

“The day my mother stopped telling me that’s when it actually struck me that I need to do something about my weight.”

Sinha also said, “It does start at home and my mom also realised that after watching the film. I don’t blame all the mothers who want their daughters to lose weight because they probably went through the same thing when they were younger and maybe their parents were telling them as well.”

As the actor underwent a major body transformation for her role as Saira Khanna in the dramedy, she opened up that it took her two months to put on all that weight for being plus size, but a good one year to get rid of all of that in a healthier manner.

About ‘Double XL’, the film also stars Huma Qureshi with Sinha in the parallel lead. The comedy flick is co-written by Mudassar Aziz and Sasha Singh, while, Satram Ramani has helmed the direction.

The title was released in theatres last week on November 4.

