Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn breaks silence on their split

Popstar Taylor Swift’s ex actor Joe Alwyn has opened up on his relationship with the singer that spanned six-years.

The 33-year-old actor and the American singer were in a relationship for six years before they broke up in April 2023.

In a recent interview to a US media outlet, Alwyn broke silence on his split from Taylor Swift for the first time.

“I would hope that anyone and everyone can empathize and understand the difficulties that come with the end of a long, loving, fully committed relationship of over six and a half years,” Alwyn said. “That is a hard thing to navigate. What is unusual and abnormal in this situation is that, one week later, it’s suddenly in the public domain and the outside world is able to weigh in.”

Several suggested that the popstar’s “The Tortured Poets Department” album was named after a WhatsApp group called The Tortured Man Club Alwyn was a member of.

Read more: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to exchange rings ‘soon’

However, Joe Alwyn dodged the question when he was asked if listened to the album.

The actor went on to claim that the two mutually decided to keep the details of their six-year relationship private, and he did not want to change it even after the release of her album.

While fans speculated that songs like “So Long, London” and “loml” were about him and their split, Alwyn refused to share details of their breakup or his current dating life:

“I’m sure you can appreciate, given the level of noise and scrutiny about my past relationship, why I wouldn’t want to just open the door to things like that right now,” he added.

Pertinent to note here that Swift began a romantic relationship with National Football League star Travis Kelce last year and the two are reportedly set to exchange rings soon.