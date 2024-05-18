Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce to exchange rings ‘soon’

Days after the one-year anniversary celebration of their romance, lovebirds Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are reportedly all set to get engaged ‘sooner than later’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

American pop superstar Taylor Swift and National Football League star Travis Kelce, who recently marked a year of their romance, with Lake Como, Italy celebrations, spending four days together, have further fuelled their engagement rumours with their extremely ‘married couple’ behaviour, leaving everyone convinced that they will exchange the rings soon.

While the news of their proposal has been around for quite some time now, the development has now been confirmed by a source close to the couple. Speaking to a foreign-based entertainment outlet, the insider revealed, “Taylor and Travis are doing amazing, and their loved ones see an engagement coming sooner than later.”

“They make a great match and there’s no question about that,” the person added.

Pertinent to note here that the ‘Anti-Hero’ hitmaker and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end first began to make headlines for their romance, in the summer of last year.

Previously, the friends of both athlete and popstar have confirmed that their relationship is more than just a fling and they would get married soon.

Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce all set for his acting debut