Taylor Swift’s beau Travis Kelce all set for his acting debut

National Football League star and boyfriend of American pop superstar Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce has scored his first major TV role in Ryan Murphy’s ‘Grotesquerie’.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, who has been in the limelight for the past few months for his rather public romance with Taylor Swift, is now all set to be a part of the industry, making his acting debut in the upcoming horror show ‘Grotesquerie’, by ‘Dahmer’ creator Ryan Murphy, confirmed his co-actor, Niecy Nash.

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, Nash confirmed the development with the selfie video, introducing the newest cast member.

American celebrity began by asking her followers to guess who she was shooting with for ‘Grotesquerie’, before panning the front camera towards Kelce, who confirmed joining the ‘new territory’ with the show.

Sharing the video on her feed, Nash captioned, “This is what happens when WINNERS link up‼️ @killatrav Welcome to Grostequerie!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Niecy Nash (@niecynash1)

Reposting the clip on his stories, Kelce added, “Steppin into a new world with one of the legends! @niecynash1.”

Apart from Kelce and Nash, the FX horror series stars Courtney B. Vance and Lesley Manville

‘Grotesquerie’ will premiere this fall.

Notably, while the role is an acting debut for Kelce, he is not really a newbie for TV. He was featured in a dating reality series ‘Catching Kelce’ in 2016.

Wedding bells ringing soon for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce?