Wedding bells ringing soon for Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce?

Friends of National Football League star Travis Kelce see the wedding bells for him and American pop superstar Taylor Swift ringing soon.

It seems like the latest headlining athlete-popstar romance between American pop starlet, Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce, is more than just a fling, with a possibility of the two getting married soon, as predicted by the latter’s close pals.

Cheterah Jackson, who has been dating Travis’ longtime friend Calvin Locke, and was also in attendance at the Kansas Chiefs’ game against Buffalo Bills with Swift on Sunday, gushed over the ‘Lover’ singer saying, “Taylor is an absolute sweetheart. She is very down-to-earth and kind. We had an amazing time.”

“Taylor and Travis are so in love. It was so cute seeing them together and I can see them getting married,” she also hinted during the interview.

Further speaking about the viral PDA picture of Swift and Kelce which broke the internet over the weekend, Jackson added, “Patrick Mahomes was also there. He was nice and took a picture for my nephew.”

Meanwhile, in the latest in their months-long romance, Swift was termed the ‘wife’ of Kelce by NFL announcer Tony Romo during a recent game.

