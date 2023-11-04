Travis Kelce breaks silence on Taylor Swift romance

National Football League star Travis Kelce breaks silence on his headlining romance with American pop superstar Taylor Swift.

In a recent press conference, Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce responds to the latest status of his and Taylor Swift’s romance, which has been leading the tabloid reports for the past couple of months.

As reported by an American reporter on his X handle, media reporters waited until the end of the press conference, to ask Kelce about his personal life, rumoured with Swift. When asked, “What is the latest status and are you in love?” the footballer replied, “I got to see her last week.”

Regarding ‘love’, Kelce added, “I’m going to keep my personal relationship personal.”

Moreover, he was also asked about Swift’s presence at the European showdown, to which, the NFL star said, “When I mention if she’s going to be at the game, the Vegas line and over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down, so I’m just going to keep that to myself.”

Meanwhile, a source close to Kelce also confirmed that Swift is unlike anyone he has dated before, which is very surprising for his friends. “But he’s so into her and very, very happy. Everyone’s getting along and seeing how much fun they have together. They make a very cute couple,” the insider shared.

“Some people thought he was just joking around about the bracelet and having a crush on her earlier this summer, but he was serious about it,” the person added, referring to Kelce’s moment trying to give Swift his phone number while attending her Eras tour at Arrowhead Stadium.

