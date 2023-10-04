David Beckham has a piece of advice for Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce romance

English soccer great David Beckham speaks up about the rumoured romance between pop superstar Taylor Swift and NFL star Travis Kelce while offering a piece of love advice for the two.

As someone in the athlete-popstar relationship himself, with his wife Victoria Adams, David Beckham offered a piece of advice for the American pop starlet, Taylor Swift, as she made news for her budding romance with Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce.

Speaking to a foreign-based media outlet, at the London premiere of his docuseries for the streaming giant Netflix, Beckham said, “There’s a lot of noise around Taylor at the moment,” clearly in reference to her headlining romantic affair with Kelce.

He continued, “Taylor is an amazing talent and she’s an amazing person, and she deserves to be happy. Whatever she does and whoever she’s with, as long as she’s happy, that’s the most important thing.”

When asked to offer any advice for the new rumoured couple, the retired soccer star pointed out respect and quality time for the respective other as some of the key factors for a lasting relationship.

“It’s the same with me and Victoria. We’ve been together now [for] 26 years, almost three decades. We’ve got amazing kids, we’ve built businesses, but we make time for each other,” he said.

Beckham concluded on the note, “Respect each other, you have to work hard at these things.”

