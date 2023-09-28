Taylor Swift comes to Sophie Turner & daughters aid

Taylor Swift is defining the term ‘besties’ as she once again came to the aid of Sophie Turner and her daughters, amid the ugly divorce battle with Joe Jonas.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv

Seems like the ex-girlfriend and ex-wife of singer Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner respectively, are becoming absolute best friends, as the pop superstar came to the rescue of her new bestie, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor and her two daughters with the Jonas Brothers singer.

As reported by a foreign-based media outlet, Swift loaned her apartment in New York to Turner, in order to stay with her daughters in the city, after she reached a temporary agreement with Jonas in the custody battle, to keep their kids in the city for the time being, rather than flying them to her native country, England.

Several pictures of Turner with her daughters outside the said building had surfaced online after she decided to stay back in the city and upon much digging, it was found out by the portal that the Tribeca pad is owned by Swift, who bought it for investment purpose.

For the unversed, Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce earlier this month, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

The former celebrity couple, who share two daughters together, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 1, have been involved in a custody battle after Turner sued her ex-husband in Manhattan, for allegedly denying the return of their girls to England.

Exes turn BFFs: Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift meet AGAIN!