Exes turn BFFs: Sophie Turner, Taylor Swift meet AGAIN!

The bond between Joe Jonas’ exes surely seems to be getting stronger, as the new BFFs in town, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner met once again.

The ex-girlfriend and ex-wife of singer Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner respectively, met for the second time in less than a week, amid the latter’s ugly divorce and kids’ custody battle with the singer.

As reported by foreign-based entertainment outlets, quoting the onlookers, Turner has found a friend in her ex’s ex, Swift, and was spotted hanging out with her on Thursday night, after she filed a custody lawsuit against her estranged husband Jonas in Manhattan.

According to the details, Turner and Swift, accompanied by Haim sisters, Este, Danielle, and Alana, were seen dining at the Barrière Fouquet Hotel of NYC.

Not just Swift and Haim sisters, Turner is reportedly being supported by actor Jessica Chastain, actor-model Emily Ratajkowski and fellow ‘Game of Thrones’ cast as well in her split from Jonas Brothers member.

It is pertinent to mention that ex-lovebirds Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce earlier this month, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

On the other hand, Jonas was in a relationship with fellow musician Taylor Swift in 2008. He infamously broke up with the pop superstar on a phone call and reportedly, she later wrote her song ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’ about him.

