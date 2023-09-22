Sophie Turner sues Joe Jonas days after split

Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner sued her former husband, singer Joe Jonas, days after they filed for divorce.

A little over two weeks after former couple, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas confirmed their split after four years of marriage, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor sued the Jonas Brothers member in Manhattan.

As reported by foreign media, Turner filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband for allegedly denying the return of their two daughters, to her native country, England, after the two parted ways.

According to the details obtained by a publication, the lawsuit states, “The Father has prevented the children’s return to England, which is a breach of the Mother’s rights of custody under English law, England being the children’s habitual residence.”

According to the details of the filing, Jonas had agreed to hand over the girls to Turner when she would personally visit Manhattan to pick them up after wrapping the shoot of her project in Joan. However, when she arrived in the city on September 17 to pick them up, he refused to let her daughters go with the Hollywood celebrity.

Moreover, the report also suggests that Jonas has held the kids’ passports with him, to not let them fly to the UK with Turner.

It is pertinent to mention that ex-lovebirds Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce earlier this month, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

The former celebrity couple shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 1.

