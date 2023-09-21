Joe Jonas’ exes Taylor Swift, Sophie Turner are the new BFFs?

With Joe Jonas being a common subject in the two, are Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift the new BFFs in town?

The ex-girlfriend and ex-wife of singer Joe Jonas, Taylor Swift and Sophie Turner respectively, have seemed to find a common ground to hang out together after the latter’s split from her ex-husband earlier this month.

The girls dressed to their chic best, stepped out hand-in-hand for a fun night out in New York, leaving onlookers including paparazzi more than excited for this bond.

As per the NYC eye-witnesses, both girls were seen laughing and chitchatting as they enjoyed the night with their martinis.

According to a common source close to them, the divas have always liked and respected each other and never had a grudge over the Jonas Brothers member. “Sophie doesn’t care that Taylor dated Joe. It was so long ago and in the past,” the insider revealed. “Taylor has a good time when she’s with Sophie and they enjoyed some fun girl time together last night.”

It is pertinent to mention that ex-lovebirds Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce earlier this month, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

On the other hand, Jonas was in a relationship with fellow musician Taylor Swift in 2008. He infamously broke up with the pop superstar on a phone call and reportedly, she later wrote her song ‘Mr Perfectly Fine’ about him.

