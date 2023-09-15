“Sophie Turner begged for another chance from Joe Jonas”

Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner reportedly ‘begged’ her ex-husband, singer Joe Jonas for a second chance before he filed for divorce.

While there were quite a few speculations including the ‘wild’ party habits of Turner after the celebrity couple announced their divorce earlier this month, an insider hinted that their respective career ambitions, clashing with the parenthood responsibilities after the ‘Game of Thrones’ gave birth to their second daughter last year, was one of the factors.

Reportedly, the actor wanted to get back to work after the baby’s birth but was annoyed when Jonas accompanied his brothers and bandmates on their ongoing tour.

According to an insider, “Sophie resented that Joe assumed she’d put work aside while he went on his [current Jonas Brothers] tour, especially since they’d discussed her returning to work after having their second kid.”

Moreover, the Hollywood celeb ‘felt lied to’ when Jonas expected her to join him on the road.

To note, she did attend the kickoff NYC concert of the pop-rock band last month.

“Sophie had wanted Joe to wait until she was back in the States. She begged for another chance,” the insider spilt, but Joe was reportedly ‘pushed’ by his brothers Kevin and Nick by then, to ‘rip off the Band-Aid’.

It is pertinent to mention that ex-lovebirds Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce earlier this month, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

The former celebrity couple shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 1.

Jonas Brothers pushed Joe for Sophie Turner divorce?