Jonas Brothers pushed Joe for Sophie Turner divorce?

Jonas Brothers, Nick and Kevin, reportedly forced their sibling and bandmate Joe to end his four-year marriage with Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner.

According to an exclusive report from a foreign-based media outlet, the former couple Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner had been having issues in their marital life for the past year, ever since the birth of their second child, and it was the former’s brothers and band fellows who recently encouraged him to divorce the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor.

Quoting a source close to the American pop-rock band, the publication revealed in the report, “Since welcoming their second child [in 2022], they’ve struggled with the demands of parenthood and their careers and balancing all of that with their personal goals.”

“Joe and Sophie hoped they’d find their footing and resolve the issues, but it became too much,” the insider shared. “The truth is they’ve been living separate lives for months.”

The source further divulged that Kevin and Nick sat the ‘unhappy and distracted’ Joe down during the ongoing tour to talk about the matter, and that’s when they ‘pushed’ him ‘to rip off the Band-Aid’.

It is pertinent to mention that ex-lovebirds Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married twice in 2019, filed for divorce earlier this month, after four years of marriage, as confirmed in a joint statement on social media.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” read the note shared simultaneously on their respective Instagram handles last week.

The former celebrity couple shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 1.

