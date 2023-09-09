Yet another trouble: Joe Jonas accused of requesting explicit pics from a teenager

Amid the much public split from Hollywood starlet Sophie Turner, and allegations of running a smear campaign against her, yet another trouble awaits singer Joe Jonas from Alexa Nikolas.

Former American actor Alexa Nikolas, best known for appearing as Nicole Bristow in the Nickelodeon series ‘Zoey 101’, has accused the one-third member of the music band Jonas Brothers, Joe, of requesting her to share explicit photos, when both of them were in their teenage years.

After the musician and his former wife, the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor confirmed their divorce after four years of marriage, the Nickelodeon alum took to her account on the micro-blogging site X, accusing Jonas of asking for ‘nudes’ when they met years ago.

“I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes💀,” the former actor tweeted on Friday night.

I met Joe Jonas when we were teens and let’s just say he’s the guy who wore a purity ring but asked for nudes. 💀 — Alexa Nikolas (@alexanikolas__) September 8, 2023

For the unversed, all three of the Jonas Brothers, Joe, Nick and Kevin, started wearing purity rings when they first became famous as the band. The rings symbolized ‘their commitment to abstain from sex’ until marriage. However, the trio removed the rings later in 2013.

Meanwhile, ex-lovebirds Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, who started dating in 2016 and got married in 2019, parted ways after four years of marriage. The celebrity couple shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 1.

Joe Jonas in trouble over Sophie Turner divorce