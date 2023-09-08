29.9 C
Joe Jonas in trouble over Sophie Turner divorce

American singer Joe Jonas and his actor wife Sophie Turner are heading into divorce after four years into their marriage. Given that the couple have made news in the past, the former came under the limelight for the wrong reasons.

Social media are calling out Joe Jonas for running a smear campaign against Sophie Turner over her lifestyle after the couple filed for divorce.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by S O P H I E T U R N E R (@sophiet)

It is pertinent to mention that reports of him calling quit with the ‘Game of Thrones‘ because of her outgoing personality had made rounds. He reportedly filed for divorce after spotting her saying “hurtful” comments on a ring camera.

Sources told an American entertainment news agency that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship started having problems when he became “less than supportive” as she struggled with their second child’s post-birth forcing her to attend events.

Netizens called him a “creep” over his history of dating celebrities when they were underage. He was also termed a “hypocrite”.

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating back in 2016 and got engaged in October of the following year. They tied the knot 2019.

The celebrity couple share two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 1.

