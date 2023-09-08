Joe Jonas in trouble over Sophie Turner divorce

American singer Joe Jonas and his actor wife Sophie Turner are heading into divorce after four years into their marriage. Given that the couple have made news in the past, the former came under the limelight for the wrong reasons.

Social media are calling out Joe Jonas for running a smear campaign against Sophie Turner over her lifestyle after the couple filed for divorce.

It is pertinent to mention that reports of him calling quit with the ‘Game of Thrones‘ because of her outgoing personality had made rounds. He reportedly filed for divorce after spotting her saying “hurtful” comments on a ring camera.

Sources told an American entertainment news agency that Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s relationship started having problems when he became “less than supportive” as she struggled with their second child’s post-birth forcing her to attend events.

Netizens called him a “creep” over his history of dating celebrities when they were underage. He was also termed a “hypocrite”.

2008: 19 y/o joe jonas asks 13 y/o Gigi on a date 2010: 21 y/o joe jonas sees 14 y/o sophie turner in GoT 2017: 28 y/o joe jonas proposes to 21 y/o sophie 2023: 34 y/o joe jonas’ team running a smear campaign against sophie for… being a 27 y/o who likes to have fun? — baby yoda (@hannageldart) September 6, 2023

No one is on Joe Jonas’ side with this one LOL his smear campaign against Sophie massively backfired. https://t.co/x920SC1ezD — Pallavi 🐝 (@themediumplace) September 7, 2023

His pr team needs to be fired because it it had just been leaked they were getting a divorce everyone would have been sad because the internet loved them as a couple but with this very obvious smear campaign everyone is thinking do you want to die joe Jonas https://t.co/OlQxpulaBo — Chlo- Ahsoka spoilers (@sonicsongbirds) September 6, 2023

joe jonas needs to chill on the smear campaign agains sophie bc he’s making himself look bad — molly (taylor’s version) 💜 (@mrrcliff) September 7, 2023

I would like Joe Jonas to know that I will not believe a word of his little smear campaign. Boy fumbled Sophie Turner AND Taylor Swift. He’s the problem. — 1992 (tv) em 🩵🫶🏻✨ (@hotnspicyem) September 7, 2023

this smear campaign that joe jonas is trying to orchestrate against sophie … i will not stand for it 😡 https://t.co/CcYA8JAy1p — caitlin (@figurecai8) September 6, 2023

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner started dating back in 2016 and got engaged in October of the following year. They tied the knot 2019.

The celebrity couple share two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 1.

