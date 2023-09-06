‘Game of Thrones’ stars react to co-star Sophie Turner’s divorce

Hollywood actress Sophie Turner confirmed her divorce with singer Joe Jonas. She is enjoying the support of her fellow celebrities, including from her ‘Game of Thrones’ co-stars.

It is pertinent to mention that Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, started dating back in 2016 and got engaged in October of the following year. They had two weddings, a spontaneous one and another more formal, in 2019.

The celebrity couple shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 1.

The couple reportedly faced ‘serious problems’ in their relationship during the past six months and decided to end these issues in a separation. They also sold off their Mansion recently.

Sophie Turner, who played Sansa Stark, shared a joint statement from the estranged couple. The couple ended terms with mutual consent.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the statement read. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Her fellow celebrities Emilia Clarke, Nathalie Emmanuel and Maisie Williams – who played Daenerys Targaryen, Missandei and Sansa’s sister Arya respectively – showed their support by liking her post.

Her character was that of the King and Queen of the North Ned Stark (Sean Bean) and Lady Catelyn Stark (Michelle Fairley)’ second child.

She was the sister of Rob (Richard Madden), Arya, Bran (Isaac-Hempstead Wright), Rickon (Art Parkinson). She is the step-sister of Jon Snow (Kit Harrington).

She marries Ramsay Bolton (Iwan Rheon) but orchestrates the killing of her cruel and abusive husband by feeding him to his own “hungry” hounds.

Her character goes on to become the Queen of the North in the show’s finale. This development has not taken place in the books.