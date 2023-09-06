Joe Jonas, Sophie Turner file for divorce

Celebrity couple, singer Joe Jonas and actor Sophie Turner filed for divorce after four years of marriage.

As per the divorce documents, obtained by a foreign-based media agency, Joe, a member of the music band Jonas Brothers, filed for divorce from the ‘Game of Thrones’ actor Sophie Turner in Miami, Florida.

The documents, submitted to Miami-Dade County Court on Tuesday, state that ‘the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken’. It also mentioned that the couple has a prenuptial agreement in place.

Reps for both singer and actor have not commented on the matter as yet.

Reportedly, the lovebirds who were together for seven years, faced ‘serious problems’ in their relationship during the past six months and decided to end these issues in a separation. They also sold off their Mansion recently.

It is pertinent to mention that Sophie Turner, 27, and Joe Jonas, 34, started dating back in 2016 and got engaged in October of the following year. They had two weddings, a spontaneous one and another more formal, in 2019.

The celebrity couple shares two daughters, Willa, 3, and D., 1.

