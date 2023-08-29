26.9 C
Karachi
Wednesday, August 30, 2023
- Advertisement -

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Sam Asghari loses job after filing for divorce

Web Desk
By Web Desk
|

TOP NEWS

Web Desk
Web Desk
News Stories Posted by ARY News Digital Team

Actor and fitness trainer Sam Asghari, the estranged husband of pop icon Britney Spears reportedly became jobless after filing for divorce.

Watch ARY News live on live.arynews.tv 

A foreign news agency reported that the actor and fitness trainer is a Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) lab union member who went on strike over dispute with production houses.

Sam Asghari had juist finished work on his comedy film “Grand Death Lotto” weeks before the first strike began. He also worked in the show “Special Ops: Lioness,” but its red carpet got shelved.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by FELIX MAGAZINE (@felixmagazine)

An insider told the news outlet that “Sam is still looking for his big break.” However, his spokesperson did not respond to the report.

Sam Asghari had announced his marriage with Britney Spears’ was over and he was filing for divorce last week. He added that they would “hold onto the love” they have, but that they were going their separate ways.

“After 6 years of love and commitment to each other my wife and I have decided to end our journey together,” the Iranian-born model wrote on Instagram. “We will hold onto the love and respect we have for each other and I wish her the best always,” the 29-year-old added.

“Asking for privacy seems ridiculous so I will just ask for everyone including media to be kind and thoughtful.”

Related – Is Britney Spears’ ‘freedom’ reason behind divorce?

Court documents lodged in Los Angeles show Asghari cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for ending the marriage.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

POLL

Which Political Party Will Secure Majority in Next General Elections in Pakistan?

- Advertisement -

MORE STORIES

ABOUT US

ARY NEWS brings you 24/7 Live Streaming, Headlines, Bulletins, Talk Shows, Infotainment, and much more. Watch minute-by-minute updates of current affairs and happenings from Pakistan and all around the world!

CORPORATE

ARY NETWORK

DOWNLOAD NOW!

© 2023 ARYNEWS.tv. All Rights Reserved.