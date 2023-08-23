Is Britney Spears’ ‘freedom’ reason behind divorce?

New surprising details have emerged in the divorce matter of American popstar Britney Spears and her former husband Sam Asghari.

Days after Iranian-born actor-model Sam Asghari, 29, went legal way to seek divorce from Britney Spears, 41, after 14 months of marriage, some fresh revelations have been made by sources close to the former couple. Reportedly, Asghari, who married the singer at the end of her 13-years-long legal conservatorship, ‘couldn’t handle’ the newfound freedom of Spears and her ways of living after being freed from the guardianship of her father.

“Britney could be argumentative at times but also felt like Sam didn’t let her do a lot of things without him,” a foreign publication cited a source close to the ‘Baby One More Time’ singer.

“Before Britney’s conservatorship ended, Sam was very supportive. Once it ended, Britney felt very free, but that eventually changed based on certain dynamics in her relationship with Sam.”

“Britney felt like things shifted in her relationship with Sam once her conservatorship ended. Before it ended, Britney was more in a set routine, but once she was free, a lot changed,” another insider told the outlet.

The person also mentioned that the singer believed her ex-beau ‘couldn’t necessarily handle’ her freedom. “Britney will never let another person control her, and she felt like that was starting to happen again,” the sources added to conclude.

It is pertinent to mention that the marriage to Asghari last year, after being released from legal conservatorship, was third for Spears.

Previously, she married Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2004 but the marriage was annulled shortly after. Nine months later, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children. That marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

