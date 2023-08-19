‘Couldn’t take pain anymore…’: Britney Spears breaks silence on Sam Asghari divorce

American pop superstar Britney Spears finally spoke about her feelings, a day after her former husband Sam Asghari filed for divorce.

A day after Iranian-born actor-model Sam Asghari, 29, announced to have filed for divorce from Britney Spears, 41, in Los Angeles Superior Court citing ‘irreconcilable differences’, the popstar spoke out about the split.

On Saturday morning, Spears, who married Asghari in June 2022 after dating for nearly six years, wrote in a statement shared on social site Instagram, “As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together…”

She continued, “6 years is a long time to be with someone so, I’m a little shocked but … I’m not here to explain why because its honestly nobody’s business !!! But, I couldn’t take the pain anymore honestly !!! In some sort of telepathic way I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends and I thank you!!!” The ‘Baby One More Time’ singer noted that her life’s reality is far from her almost ‘perfect’ Instagram feed, as she had been trying to ‘play strong’ for quite some time now.

“I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I really feel but some reason I’ve always had to hide my weaknesses !!! If I wasn’t my dad’s strong soldier, I would be sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that’s when I needed family the most !!! You’re supposed to be loved unconditionally … not under conditions !!!! So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I’m actually doing pretty damn good,” she added before signing off.

It is pertinent to mention that the marriage to Asghari last year, after being released from legal conservatorship, was third for Spears.

Previously, she married Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2004 but the marriage was annulled shortly after. Nine months later, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children. That marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

