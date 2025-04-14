HBO unveils star-studded cast for upcoming Harry Potter series

HBO has officially unveiled the cast for its forthcoming Harry Potter series, a fresh re-imagining of J.K. Rowling’s iconic literary saga.

Leading the ensemble is Emmy Award-winner John Lithgow, who will portray the wise and kind-hearted Professor Albus Dumbledore, the much-loved Headmaster of Hogwarts.

Lithgow is joined by Janet McTeer, acclaimed for her role in Ozark, who steps into the formidable shoes of Professor Minerva McGonagall.

In a bold casting move, Paapa Essiedu (Black Mirror) has been confirmed as the brooding Professor Severus Snape, a character previously immortalised by the late Alan Rickman in Harry Potter.

HBO’s director Mark Mylod commented, “Nobody can replace Alan Rickman, but we can find the next Alan Rickman.”

Read More: WATCH: Joaquin Phoenix as a gun-loving Sheriff in Eddington teaser

Nick Frost (Shaun of the Dead) takes on the role of the beloved and towering Rubeus Hagrid, Hogwarts’ loyal gamekeeper, while Luke Thallon is set to portray the timid Professor Quirinus Quirrell, and Paul Whitehouse will appear as the ever-grumbling caretaker Argus Filch.

While the adult cast is now in place, the crucial child roles of Harry Potter, Ron, Hermione, and Draco have yet to be finalised. Casting for the young trio is ongoing, with production expected to commence in mid-2025. S

Each of the seven books in Rowling’s series will be adapted into its own season, allowing for a more expansive and detailed exploration of the magical universe.

The Harry Potter series will be streamed exclusively on Max, reaching fans across the globe including in the UK, Germany, Turkey, and Italy.

Rowling will serve as an executive producer alongside Neil Blair, Ruth Kenley-Letts, and David Heyman, the latter having produced the original film adaptations.

HBO describes the series as a “faithful adaptation” of Rowling’s work that promises to ignite a new generation of fans, while the beloved original films will continue to be available as a central part of the Harry Potter legacy.