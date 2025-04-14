Salman Khan receives another death threat

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan has received a fresh death threat as he was warned that his vehicle would be blown up using a bomb.

According to Indian media outlets, the threatening message was sent via WhatsApp to the official number of the Worli Transport Department.

In the message, the sender warned that Salman Khan would be targeted at his residence and that his vehicle would be blown up.

Following the fresh death threat, police registered a case and initiated an investigation to identify the individual behind the threat to the Bollywood superstar.

Salman Khan has been the target of repeated death threats over the years, which have been largely linked to the notorious Lawrence Bishnoi gang.

The gang has vowed to take revenge on the Bollywood superstar over his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case.

The dispute took a terrifying turn when two bike-borne assailants, allegedly associated with the Bishnoi gang, opened fire outside Salman Khan’s home in Galaxy apartment of Bandra last year.

Later, Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol claimed responsibility for the gunfire incident.

The matter escalated further when an accused, arrested in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique last year, revealed during an interrogation that the ‘Tiger 3’ star was the primary target of the Bishnoi gang’s shooters but the plan was changed to kill his close friend and former lawmaker, due to high security around Khan’s residence.