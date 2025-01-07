Salman Khan’s apartment gets security upgrade amid threats

Months after the firing incident outside his Mumbai residence, Bollywood superstar Salman Khan’s Galaxy apartment has completed some extensive renovation work for enhanced security of the actor.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu- Click Here

In the wake of repetitive death threats from incarcerated gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and the firing attack outside the actor’s house in April, Salman Khan’s residence in Galaxy Apartments, Bandra, has received some security upgrades, which include a bulletproof balcony, to ensure his safety.

His home also has a modern security system as well as high-resolution CCTV cameras now, to detect any suspicious activity nearby, reported Indian media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Notably, the development came eight months after two bike-borne assailants fired five rounds outside his residence on April 14, out of which one bullet landed on the balcony in his residence.

Also Read: Salman Khan house firing case: New details revealed about attackers

Hours after the shocking event, gangster Lawrence Bishnoi’s brother Anmol claimed responsibility for the firing incident in a social media post.

The matter escalated further when an accused, arrested in the murder of NCP leader Baba Siddique last year, revealed during an interrogation that the ‘Tiger 3’ star was the primary target of the Bishnoi gang’s shooters but the plan was changed to kill his close friend and former lawmaker, due to high security around Khan’s residence.

For the unversed, Khan has been the target of Bishnoi for many years, for killing a black buck [which is considered sacred by the Bishnoi community] in 1998, during the shooting of his film ‘Hum Saath Saath Hain’.