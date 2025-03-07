THIS Stephen King movie just became 2025’s biggest horror success

The Monkey starrer Theo James, the latest horror movie based on a story by Stephen King, is making waves at the box office.

Directed by Osgood Perkins, The Monkey tells the chilling tale of twin brothers haunted by a cursed toy monkey that brings terrifying deaths to anyone who crosses its path.

Starring Theo James in a dual role as Hal and Bill, the film also features Tatiana Maslany, Christian Convery, Colin O’Brien, Adam Scott, and Elijah Wood.

Since its release, The Monkey has been a massive success, earning over $38 million worldwide.

This makes it the highest-grossing horror movie of 2025 so far and the seventh highest-earning film of the year.

It has outperformed other horror films like Companion ($34.9 million), Wolf Man ($34 million), and Heart Eyes ($31 million), proving that audiences are eager for thrilling scares.

Stephen King has long been a powerhouse in horror, with many of his works turning into hit movies.

Read More: Stephen King’s The Monkey trailer will haunt your dreams

Some of his biggest box office successes include It (2017), which made $704.2 million, and It: Chapter Two ($467.6 million).

Other notable King adaptations include The Green Mile, 1408, The Dark Tower, and Pet Sematary (2019), all of which contributed to his adaptations collectively earning over $2.9 billion.

The Monkey’s success continues a strong horror trend in 2025, following the hit Nosferatu, which remained in theaters after its late 2024 release.

With more horror films on the way, including M3GAN 2.0, Five Nights At Freddy’s 2, Final Destination: Bloodlines, Predator: Badlands, and 28 Weeks Later, the genre is set for an exciting year.

Additionally, Perkins is already working on his next film, Keeper, which will reunite him with Tatiana Maslany.

With The Monkey leading the way, horror fans have plenty to look forward to in 2025.