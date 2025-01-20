Stephen King’s The Monkey trailer will haunt your dreams

Osgood Perkins’ The Monkey is a chilling horror-comedy film based on Stephen King’s short story. The new trailer reveals a terrifying and gruesome experience for viewers.

The story follows two brothers, Hal and Bill, played by Christian Convery and Theo James. They find their father’s creepy toy monkey in the attic, and soon after, a series of horrifying deaths begin to happen.

Believing the monkey is cursed, they try to get rid of it, but their efforts create a rift between them. Years later, when the deaths start again, the brothers are forced to confront their past and the evil toy.

The Monkey trailer features a mix of disturbing images, dark humor, and graphic violence, perfectly capturing the film’s intended tone.

With a talented cast including Rowan Campbell, Sarah Levy, Tatiana Maslany, and Elijah Wood, plus the backing of producer James Wan, the horror film is building excitement among fans.

The Monkey has been rated R for “strong bloody violent content, gore, language throughout, and some sexual references.” It is set to release on February 21st, ready to scare audiences with its terrifying grip.

The Monkey originally is a short horror story by Stephen King, an American writer known as “The Master of Horror.” It was first published in 1980 as a small booklet in Gallery Magazine and later added to King’s 1985 short story collection, Skeleton Crew.

Stephen King has written over 60 novels and 200 short stories, often with exciting plots, deep looks at human fears, and strong character development. While King mainly writes horror, he also explores supernatural and fantasy themes.

The Monkey deals with ideas like losing childhood innocence, the importance of family, and the nature of evil.

