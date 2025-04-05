Noman Habib slams Ducky Bhai for ‘disrespecting’ Bushra Ansari – Here’s why!

Pakistani actor Noman Habib has fiercely defended veteran actress Bushra Ansari following recent comments made by YouTuber Ducky Bhai.

In a strong response to Ducky Bhai’s remarks, Noman Habib expressed his support for Bushra Ansari and condemned the YouTuber’s comments.

Noman Habib took to social media, writing, “Please don’t mind Ducky Bhai, but when you and I hadn’t even started wearing diapers, the legendary Bushra Ansari was already known by the whole of Pakistan and is still known today. It’s a big deal that you don’t know her.” He added, “This is disrespectful, brother.”

The actor’s statement against Ducky Bhai went viral on social media, with users praising his support for the senior actress.

The controversy began when a host asked Ducky Bhai how he would react to criticism, particularly regarding a recent comment from Bushra Ansari about vloggers.

The host played an audio clip for Ducky from a podcast where Bushra Ansari criticised the content produced by some vloggers, expressing surprise over the type of material their audience was watching, which lacked structure or substance.

After hearing the audio, YouTuber Ducky claimed he didn’t know the actress and only recognised her face.

Ducky Bhai stated that she was suffering from a sense of inferiority and, instead of focusing on improving herself, was criticizing YouTubers and vloggers.

The comments from YouTuber Ducky Bhai came at a time when veteran actor Bushra Ansari was honoured with an Award of Recognition in the UK Parliament for her contributions not only to Pakistan’s entertainment industry but also to social advocacy.

In recognition of her exceptional contributions to Pakistan’s drama industry, the legendary actor was awarded the prestigious Award of Recognition at a ceremony held in the UK Parliament on Tuesday.