Bushra Ansari honoured with Recognition Award in UK Parliament

Veteran actor Bushra Ansari has been honoured with the Award of Recognition in the UK Parliament, for her contributions not only to the entertainment industry of Pakistan but also to social advocacy.

In recognition of her exceptional contributions to Pakistan’s drama industry, legendary actor Bushra Ansari was honoured with an Award of Recognition at a prestigious ceremony held in the UK Parliament on Tuesday.

MP Yasmin Qureshi lauded Ansari for her contributions to Pakistan’s entertainment industry and presented her with the award. “It is a privilege to receive this honour in such a prestigious setting,” the veteran said, expressing her gratitude for the recognition. She dedicated her award to all the fellow artists and storytellers of Pakistan, who have worked tirelessly to represent the country’s rich heritage on the global stage.

Speaking to the media, the ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actor also highlighted the significant role of Pakistani dramas in promoting the culture, attire as well as the Urdu language across the world including the UK.

In the end, the organizers paid a special tribute to the veteran, celebrating her legacy and a number of iconic roles and performances throughout her illustrious career spanning over five decades.

On the work front, Bushra Ansari was last seen in the mega-hit drama serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir.

