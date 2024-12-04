Bushra Ansari calls out ‘shameless’ ex-son-in-law

As the wedding season in Pakistan, or rather South Asia nears, veteran actor Bushra Ansari slammed the dowry culture in our society, sharing her personal experience of ‘shameless’ ex-son-in-law.

To Read Lifestyle Stories in Urdu – Click Here

In a new video on her YouTube channel, titled ‘Jahaiz Aur Humari Beetiyaan (Dowry and our daughters)’, Bushra Ansari addressed the deep-rooted issue of dowry in our society, calling for strict law enforcement against the practice.

“When parents wed their daughters, they are already giving their daughter, their child to you, why do they have to give dowry and material wealth along?” she questioned boys and their families.

The ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’ actor continued to share her similar personal experience and disclosed that despite investing her life to provide excellent higher education and a great lifestyle to her two daughters, she was forced to give them dowry as well.

“Other than the usual clothes and shoes, I even gave them things like cutlery, furniture, an apartment and whatnot. But these shameless people feel nothing,” she mentioned. “There is a lot more to it which I can’t even add.”

She continued, “But these shameless people keep taking and taking and taking, and after all this, they forget to be grateful for the generosity of others and believe it’s their right. Even after all they do and give to their daughters, considering their partners as their own sons, parents have to stay silent… not always out of fear, but simply out of love for their kids. I also did it out of love.”

“But it really hurt and irks me, when the guy considers it as his right and is not grateful for what he got,” Ansari concluded.

Also Read: Man throws pregnant wife into well over dowry, sends video to in-laws

It is pertinent to note here that veteran actor Bushra Ansari shared two daughters, Meera and Nariman, with her ex-husband Iqbal Ansari, in their marriage of 36 years.

Meanwhile, on the acting front, Bushra Ansari was last seen in the mega-hit drama serial ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, headlined by Fahad Mustafa and Hania Aamir.