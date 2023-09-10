27.9 C
Karachi
Monday, September 11, 2023
Watch: Man throws pregnant wife into well over dowry, sends video to in-laws

Web Desk
By Web Desk
A horrific video of a man throwing his pregnant wife into a well over dowry in India is going viral on social media.

An India news agency reported that the heartbreaking incident happened in the Neemuch city of Madhya Pradesh state. 

The age-restricted viral video showed the victim Usha – who hailed from Rajasthan state’s Pratapgarh district – holding onto a rope, while laying at the bottom of a well. She sobbed and cried for mercy.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

It is pertinent to mention that her husband Rakesh Keer had filmed the incident, and sent the video to his in-laws for coercing INR500,000 dowry from them.

Police stated that the alleged victim filed complaint after he pulled her out from the well after two hours. He was arrested and was booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 498-A (treating a married woman with cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Usha claimed that her husband and in-laws used to harrass her for dowry throughout their three-year marriage.

