Watch: Man throws pregnant wife into well over dowry, sends video to in-laws

A horrific video of a man throwing his pregnant wife into a well over dowry in India is going viral on social media.

An India news agency reported that the heartbreaking incident happened in the Neemuch city of Madhya Pradesh state.

The age-restricted viral video showed the victim Usha – who hailed from Rajasthan state’s Pratapgarh district – holding onto a rope, while laying at the bottom of a well. She sobbed and cried for mercy.

THE VIDEO IS GRAPHIC AND VIEWER DISCRETION IS ADVISED

In #MadhyaPradesh‘s #Neemuch, on Aug 20 #RameshKir hanged his pregnant wife #Usha in well tied with a rope and filmed the act to send it to Usha’s relatives demanding 5 lakh in dowry. Usha was rescued by villagers who were contacted by her relatives. Usha is a victim of her… pic.twitter.com/s0XGtLo06w — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) September 9, 2023

It is pertinent to mention that her husband Rakesh Keer had filmed the incident, and sent the video to his in-laws for coercing INR500,000 dowry from them.

Police stated that the alleged victim filed complaint after he pulled her out from the well after two hours. He was arrested and was booked under the Indian Penal Code sections 498-A (treating a married woman with cruelty), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation).

Usha claimed that her husband and in-laws used to harrass her for dowry throughout their three-year marriage.

