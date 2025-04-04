‘Sikandar’ producer’s wife hits back at Salman Khan’s fans

‘Sikandar’ producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife, Warda, slammed Salman Khan’s fans after they blamed her husband of destroying the Bollywood star’s career.

The actioner failed to impress the audience and managed to earn INR84 crore at the Indian box office in four days after its release.

On the other hand, ‘Sikandar’ makers claimed that the Bollywood film collected INR141.15 crore worldwide in three days of release.

Amid the speculations about the film’s collection and the cold reception by the fans, producer Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife, Warda Khan, engaged in a war of words with Salman Khan’s fans.

The social media war began when Warda posted and reposted positive reactions to ‘Sikandar’ on her X account.

However, fans of the Bollywood superstar were quick to show their anger over the weak plot and title character in the film.

Several X users blamed the producers for allegedly spoiling Salman Khan’s career with the film.

In one such reply to Ward Khan, a fan commented, “Have some shame, or would you not stop until you destroy Salman Khan’s career?”

Another user wrote, tagging Warda Khan, “How can you be so shameless?”

The comments, however, did not sit well with Sajid Nadiadwala’s wife, who lashed out at the fan with an explicit comment.

She later deleted almost all of her replies to the angry fans of Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

When a user called her a “Jaahil aurat,” she commented, “Get well soon.”

Meanwhile, several came out in support of her, suggesting Khan was to be blamed for his choice of movies.

A social media user wrote, “She had nothing to do with the movie. It is Salman who chose the script and director. It is on him. But these fans can’t call him out.”