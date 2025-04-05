Cardi B rips troll apart after hinting at “Supervillain” era

Cardi B has had a chaotic few months between her pregnancy, her messy split from Offset, and now, her upcoming album.

The fiery rapper recently teased new music in a Twitter Spaces chat, suggesting she’s entering her “supervillain era” and won’t hold back from calling out female rappers who’ve crossed her.

“I don’t even like saying ‘Cardi is in her villain era,’ but honestly? I feel like a proper supervillain now,” Cardi B said.

“Before, I’d let things slide—not anymore. If you come for me, you’re getting it.”

But when one social media troll tried to tell Cardi B she should be angrier at Offset than at other women in rap, she clapped back hard.

“I’ll worry about whatever I damn well please when it comes to ME,” Cardi B fired off.

The troll then told her to focus on her kids instead of online drama, which only made Cardi B hit back even harder.

Read More: Cardi B welcomes third child with ex-husband Offset

“You replied in 30 seconds—starving for attention, eh?” she wrote.

“And don’t worry about my kids. My baby’s chubby, well-fed, and wearing £40K in bracelets. I’m a millionaire—I can argue online all day if I want. Meanwhile, you’re in your 20s and can’t even afford to host guests at your mum’s place. Pathetic.”

Cardi B isn’t playing nice anymore, and with her new album on the way, it’s clear she’s ready to unleash her full fury—on trolls, rivals, and anyone else in her way.

Back in September of 2024, American rapper Cardi B announced the birth of her third child with ex-husband Offset, weeks after their split.

Rapper Cardi, who announced her third pregnancy with estranged husband Offset last month, hours after she filed for divorce from the latter, turned to her Instagram handle, to announce the birth of her third child, a baby girl.

“The prettiest lil thing,” wrote the ‘I Like It’ singer, in the caption of the Instagram carousel post, followed by the birth date of her baby no. 3, i.e. September 7.