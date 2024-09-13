Cardi B welcomes third child with ex-husband Offset

American rapper Cardi B announced the birth of her third child with ex-husband Offset, weeks after their split.

Rapper Cardi B, who announced her third pregnancy with estranged husband Offset last month, hours after she filed for divorce from the latter, turned to her Instagram handle on Thursday, to announce the birth of her third child, a baby girl.

“The prettiest lil thing,” wrote the ‘I Like It’ singer, in the caption of the Instagram carousel post, followed by the birth date of her baby no. 3, i.e. September 7.

Some visuals showed the complete family in the hospital room, whereas, other pictures had the rapper embracing her newborn daughter.

Millions of social users liked the post and sent in congratulatory wishes to the family.

It is to be noted here that Cardi B secretly married Offset in September 2017. They welcomed their first child in December 2018.

She first filed for divorce from her rapper husband in September of the following year, however, they were back together by the following month, and she gave birth to their second child in 2021.

Cardi, 31, announced last month that she has parted ways from Offset once again, and is seeking primary custody of their two children, the elder daughter Kulture Kiari, 6, and son Wave Set, 2.