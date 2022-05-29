Cardi B shares video that shocked her

Singer Cardi B got shocked by watching a yacht sinking and shared the video which is going viral.

The rapper can be heard commentating in a high-pitched voice.

Cardi B took to the microblogging social media platform Twitter for sharing the video with her fans. She captured the moment when spending a holiday at a beach.

I can’t believe I’m actually watching a yacht sink pic.twitter.com/dLL3ZJJv9R — Cardi B (@iamcardib) May 28, 2022



The viral 45-second-long video sees the yacht going under the water. She asked the fans if they are seeing the event unfold.

Here’s what netizens had to say.

You’re going to sit there and record instead of helping? 🙄 — Xavier (@LMFAO2X) May 28, 2022

This might sound silly but it looks like it can be pulled right back up, but I hope nobody got hurt… — Queen of Hearts (@offgrid111) May 28, 2022

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known by her stage name Cardi B, is popular among music lovers for her aggressive lyrics. She has currently signed by Atlantic Records.

