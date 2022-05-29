Monday, May 30, 2022
Cardi B shares video that shocked her

Singer Cardi B got shocked by watching a yacht sinking and shared the video which is going viral.

The rapper can be heard commentating in a high-pitched voice.

Cardi B took to the microblogging social media platform Twitter for sharing the video with her fans. She captured the moment when spending a holiday at a beach.


The viral 45-second-long video sees the yacht going under the water. She asked the fans if they are seeing the event unfold.

Here’s what netizens had to say.

Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, known by her stage name Cardi B, is popular among music lovers for her aggressive lyrics. She has currently signed by Atlantic Records.

