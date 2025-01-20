‘1923’ season 2 trailer: Harrison Ford, Helen Mirren return to save Dutton legacy

The trailer for season two of Yellowstone prequel ‘1923’ was dropped on Monday showing Hollywood actors Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren reprising their roles.

The second season of Taylor Sheridan’s series is set to premiere on February 23.

Apart from Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, ‘1923’ season 2 also features actors Brandon Sklenar, Julia Schlaepfer, Jerome Flynn, Darren Mann, Brian Geraghty, Aminah Nieves, Michelle Randolph, Sebastian Roché, Timothy Dalton and Jennifer Carpenter.

As per the logline for the second season of ‘1923’: “A cruel winter brings new challenges and unfinished business to Jacob (Harrison Ford) and Cara (Helen Mirren) back at Dutton ranch. With harsh conditions and adversaries threatening to end the Dutton legacy, Spencer (Sklenar) embarks on an arduous journey home, racing against time to save his family in Montana. Meanwhile, Alexandra (Schlaepfer) sets off on her own harrowing trans-Atlantic journey to find Spencer and reclaim their love.”

The trailer for the second season of the Yellowstone prequel shows Ford’s Jacob Dutton and Mirren’s Cara Dutton continuing their fight to save their Montana ranch.

“Anything worth having is worth fighting for,” says Helen Mirren in the trailer.

Along with ‘1923,’ Paramount Network had announced the works on two more spinoffs to the original series, with a prequel series set in 1944, and the other would follow the events after the original ‘Yellowstone.

The series, titled ‘The Madison,’ will star Hollywood actress Michelle Pfeiffer as the lead and will take forward the story of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe.

‘The Madison’ is described as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.