‘Yellowstone’ sequel to star Michelle Pfeiffer in lead role

As “Yellowstone” is nearing its end with final episodes set to air in November, Paramount Network has cast Hollywood star Michelle Pfeiffer as the lead in a previously announced sequel to the show.

Paramount Network had last year announced the works on two spinoffs to the original series, with a prequel series set in 1944, and the other would follow the events after the original ‘Yellowstone,’ Variety reported.

The series, titled “The Madison,” will star Michelle Pfeiffer as the lead and will take forward the story of the ‘Yellowstone’ universe.

Apart from the lead role, the Oscar-nominated actress will also executive produce the new series from franchise boss Taylor Sheridan.

‘The Madison’ is described as a heartfelt study of grief and human connection following a New York City family in the Madison River valley of central Montana.

The show will continue to explore the Dutton family dynasty with new characters and locations along with some existing characters.

Michelle Pfeiffer is the latest Hollywood star to join Sheridan in the show after Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren were roped in for a ‘Yellowstone’ prequel series 1923, currently in production on its second and final season.

Earlier, reports said that Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey was in talks to star in the show, however, a deal was never announced.

Meanwhile, the ‘Yellowstone’ flagship is set to air its highly anticipated final episodes beginning November 10.

Since its first release, ‘Yellowstone’ has become a pop culture, ranking as the most popular drama series on TV.

The show, however, faced an extended hiatus during the filming for its fifth season after showrunner Sheridan and Kevin Costner had disagreements on dates.

Costner, earlier this year, confirmed his exit from the series, saying, “It was a necessary decision to say, ‘Hey, OK, I don’t want to really talk about this anymore. It’s time to move on.’”