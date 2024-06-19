Kevin Costner makes surprising claim about Princess Diana

Hollywood star Kevin Costner surprised everyone by revealing that Britain’s Princess Diana had a celebrity crush on him.

Around 15 years after the Yellowstone star met Princess Diana to discuss co-starring in a never-made sequel of his 1992 film The Bodyguard, he met her son Prince William where he was told that Diana had a crush on him.

“About 15 years later …. I ultimately had a very sweet conversation with Prince William. I happened to be over in England and got this message that the prince would love to talk to [me],” the actor told PEOPLE in an interview.

“The first line out of his mouth was, ‘You know, my mom kind of fancied you,’” Kevin Costner said.

Recalling his meeting with the Prince of Wales, the Hollywood star said that they met in a room by themselves and there was nobody else.

“We sat down and shook hands and the first line out of his mouth was, ‘You know, my mom kind of fancied you,’” Costner claimed.

Meanwhile, the actor refused to further disclose what they discussed during their meeting.

“It was a very sweet thing. We just chatted and we both broke away and we never became pen pals or did anything like that. But I’ve had such fond memories of who he was, how I was approached and what we talked about,” he said.

Recalling his meeting with Princess Diana, Kevin Costner said that they were introduce through Sarah Ferguson where he discussed The Bodyguard sequel with Diana.

“She could have been going, ‘Well, I’m a princess too. What about me?’ She didn’t,” he said of the Duchess of York.

“She said, ‘I’m going to make this happen, Kev,’ and she did. I always respected her that she never inserted herself,” Costner added.