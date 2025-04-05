Jared Leto starrer ‘Tron: Ares’ trailer and poster finally revealed

Disney has finally revealed the first look at Tron: Ares starring Jared Leto with a brand-new trailer and poster.

Tron: Ares will hit cinemas in the UK on 10th October, continuing the story after Tron (1982) and Tron: Legacy (2010).

The film stars Jared Leto as Ares, a powerful Program who crosses over from the digital world into the real one.

This marks the first meeting between humans and artificial intelligence in the franchise.

In the trailer, two Programs ride Light Cycles through city streets, leaving glowing light trails that slice right through a police car, suggesting the world of the Grid is crashing into our reality.

Jared Leto appeared at the Las Vegas event alongside Jeff Bridges, sharing his excitement with fans. “As a kid, I was obsessed with Tron,” said Leto. “The future felt just around the corner—it had action, adventure and spandex. This movie will hit you right in the Grid.”

The Tron: Ares trailer also teases characters played by Greta Lee, Evan Peters, and Gillian Anderson, with Jeff Bridges lending his voice once again.

The film is directed by Joachim Rønning, known for Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales.

Also joining the Tron: Ares cast are Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, and Cameron Monaghan.

Jared Leto, who also serves as a producer, is working alongside Steven Lisberger, the original creator of Tron. With eye-popping visuals and a thrilling story, Tron: Ares is set to take audiences back to the Grid in style.

