Attack on Titan teases mysterious future updates – Is a prequel on the way?

Just when fans thought Attack on Titan had reached its final chapter, new updates suggest the franchise might not be finished just yet.

The epic anime Attack on Titan officially ended in November 2023 with the last part of Season 4, but fresh rumours hint that more stories from this world could still be told.

A mysterious update has sparked excitement among fans, leading to speculation about what could come next.

The Attack on Titan franchise has remained hugely popular even after its conclusion, with The Last Attack, a film compiling the final chapters performing well at the box office.

Now, fans are wondering if this renewed interest could lead to something even bigger. Could we be about to see a brand-new spin-off or prequel?

So far, the recent updates have mainly focused on box office success and social media activity, but many fans are hoping for something much more exciting. A prequel exploring the Great Titan War is at the top of many wishlists.

This war, which shaped the history of Attack on Titan, took place long before Eren Yeager’s story began.

Read More: Solo Leveling season 2 concludes, but will there be a season 3?

It saw the powerful Eldian Empire fall and the rise of the Marleyan Empire, eventually leading King Karl Fritz to create the walls that protected humanity.

Hajime Isayama’s manga already has two prequels, known as Before the Fall, which explore events 70 years before the main story.

However, fans have long wished for a Attack on Titan series that dives even deeper into the history of Titans, especially the Great Titan War. With the latest update, many are hopeful that their wishes might finally come true.

For now, there is no official confirmation about a new anime or spin-off, but with Attack on Titan still as popular as ever, it would not be surprising if the franchise continues to expand.

Fans will be keeping a close eye on any further announcements, hoping that the next big adventure in Attack on Titan world is just around the corner.