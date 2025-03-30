Solo Leveling season 2 concludes, but will there be a season 3?

The second season of Solo Leveling has officially ended today, leaving fans eagerly wondering about the future of the anime. Despite the lack of an official announcement for Solo Leveling Season 3 or any sequel, the production staff has shared several illustrations to commemorate the season finale.

This comes after producer Atsushi Kaneko mentioned in a recent behind-the-scenes video that he was uncertain about the anime’s future but hinted that Solo Leveling may continue with support from its dedicated fans.

Solo Leveling has become a massive success, dominating the streaming platform Crunchyroll in 2024, and breaking numerous records. It has consistently performed well on YouTube and other platforms.

The second season kicked off with the Solo Leveling: ReAwakening movie, which included the final two episodes of the first season and the first episode of Season 2.

The anime, produced by Studio A-1 Pictures, has seen great praise for its animation, and many of the animators involved have shared special illustrations after the finale.

On the official Solo Leveling X account, an illustration by Karen Hirakawa was released, and several animators also posted their own work on their personal profiles.

The Solo Leveling webtoon, which the anime is based on, was first adapted in 2018 by REDICE Studio, a South Korean company renowned for its high-quality manhwa.

Tragically, the artist behind the webtoon, Jang Sung-rak (also known as DUBU), passed away in July 2022. The webtoon continued under the guidance of h-goon until its conclusion in 2023.

The first season of the Solo Leveling anime aired from January to April 2024, featuring key staff such as director Shunsuke Nakashige, character designer Tomoko Sudo, music composer Hiroyuki Sawano, and series composition by Noboru Kimura.

Solo Leveling has become one of the most anticipated anime series, winning Best New Anime at the Winter 2024 Anime Awards and being voted the most awaited show for Winter 2025.

Despite the finale of Season 2, the Solo Leveling franchise is far from over. There is still plenty of material to cover, and with the power of the main character, Jinwoo, just beginning to unfold, many believe that Solo Leveling Season 3 is highly likely.

There is even the potential for more theatrical releases, similar to the ReAwakening movie. As fans continue to hope for confirmation, they will eagerly wait for official announcements regarding Solo Leveling Season 3 and its future.

For now, we can only speculate about the continuation of the series, but with its massive success, it’s clear that Solo Leveling will likely keep going, bringing even more action, drama, and excitement in future seasons.